Oct 26 Venustech Group Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 33.5 percent to 41.7 percent, or to be 326 million yuan to 346 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 244.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xk7GBn

(Beijing Headline News)