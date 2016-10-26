Oct 26 PungkukAlcholnd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Nov. 10

* Total amount is 4.2 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Dec. 9 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aLNDcO

