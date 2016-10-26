Oct 26 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 403.1 million yuan to 503.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 335.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of new products and improved productivity are the main reasons for the outlook

