UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Nintendo Co Ltd :
* lifts full-year 3DS hand-held sales outlook to 6 million units from 5 million
* assumes average dollar rate of 100 yen in fy2016/17 versus previous 110 yen
* assumes average euro rate of 115 yen in fy2016/17 versus previous 125 yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources