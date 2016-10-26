Oct 26 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says its unit FUJIO FOOD SYSTEM SINGAPORE PTE.LTD to dissolve its Thailand-based JV MBK Food System CO., Ltd., with Patum Rice Mill and Granary Public Company Limited

* Says the JV is engaged in management of the restaurant and operating of FC business, and the unit holds 45 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V9srZZ

