Oct 26 Sanquan Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.4 million yuan to 41.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 34.9 million yuan

* Says R&D of new products, market expanding and improvement of new business as main reasons for the forecast

