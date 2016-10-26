Oct 26 Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 188.8 million yuan to 236.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (157.4 million yuan)

* Says expected increase in sale volume as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j9zmWR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)