Oct 26 Zhejiang Huatong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 37.6 million yuan to 51.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 47.0 million yuan

* Says low gross margin rate of Pharmaceutical wholesale business and input stage of new project as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lxzQ4s

