Oct 26 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 40.9 million yuan to 61.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 40.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased consumer needs, as well as effective management measures are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iwxWWc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)