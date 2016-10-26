Oct 26 G Three Holdings Corp :

* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on Nov. 1

* Says the unit to be engaged in O & M business (operations & maintenance) of renewable energy power generation equipment, renewable energy-related electrical work and renewable energy-related after-sales maintenance

* Says the unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen

