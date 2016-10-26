Oct 26 Guangdong Vanward New Electric :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 319.1 million yuan to 446.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 319.1 million yuan

* Comments the increased sales and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dM0Upz

