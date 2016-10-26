UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Jiangsu Lianfa Textile :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 338.7 million yuan to 397.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 294.5 million yuan
* Comments the reduced costs, equity acquisition and increased profit due to depreciation of yuan are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T0m5gy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources