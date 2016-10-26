Oct 26 Cyberlink :

* Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock (a 5.2 percent stake) during the period from Oct. 27 to Dec. 26

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$45 per share ~ T$100 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$3.29 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z0OAX2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)