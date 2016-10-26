Oct 26 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in an agricultural machinery unit for 100,000 yuan

* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in a numerical control equipment unit for 400,000 yuan

* Co will hold no stake in the two units after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bR30PL

