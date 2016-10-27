Oct 27 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to 0 percent, or to be 196.4 million yuan to 231 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 231 million yuan

* Comments that increased promotional efforts, as well as the impact of tax and financial income are the main reasons for the forecast

