Oct 27 i-mobile Co Ltd :

* Says its stock has been listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers since Oct. 27

* Says co's top shareholder, president Toshihiko Tanaka, lowers stake in co to 37.74 percent from 51.00 percent, on Oct. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U2Ouhn

