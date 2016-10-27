Oct 27 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 110 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 6.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of tomato products and increased investment in wine marketing business are the main reasons for the outlook

