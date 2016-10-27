Oct 27 Kaiser (China) Culture Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 72.5 percent to 122.5 percent, or to be 139.6 million yuan to 180 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 80.9 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired company is the main reason for the forecast

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)