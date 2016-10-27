UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say '180 mln to 250 mln yuan', not '180 pct to 250 pct')
Oct 27 New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 180 million yuan to 250 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 373.9 million yuan
* Comments that the income of equity transfer and the performance recording of newly merged company, as well as the closure of losing stores are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5PTRv4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources