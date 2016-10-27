UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 131.3 million yuan to 180.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 164.2 million yuan
* Comments that monthly or quarterly unbalanced molder orders , the structure change of stamping business, as well as the impact of vehicle production and sales volume are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jmm0Hj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources