Oct 27 Beijing Join-cheer Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 18.5 percent to 48.2 percent, or to be 160 million yuan to 200 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 135 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of various businesses and involved performance of newly acquired company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MMguR5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)