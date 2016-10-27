Oct 27 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 57.6 percent to 31.2 percent, or to be 25.6 million yuan to 41.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 60.4 million yuan

* Comments that fluctuation of gold price and fair value are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DmSS69

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)