Oct 27 Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -5 percent to 5 percent, or to be 115.3 million yuan to 127.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 121.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N2Feq7

