Oct 27 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 61.2 percent to 101.5 percent, or to be 360 million yuan to 450 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 223.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from main business and involved performance of newly acquired company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nTZ3lo

