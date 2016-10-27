Oct 27 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd :

* Says net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 38 million yuan

* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 28.2 million yuan

* Says reduction of non-principal trade business, increased financial cost are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IuvzXi

