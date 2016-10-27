Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd :
* Says net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 38 million yuan
* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 28.2 million yuan
* Says reduction of non-principal trade business, increased financial cost are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IuvzXi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)