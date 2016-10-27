UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :
* Says it to apply for loan of up to 50 million yuan from Shantou branch of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., with a term of up to five years
* Says the loan will be used as part of acquisition fund for 80 percent stake acquisition in Chaozhou-based ceramic firm that with transaction price of 211.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LWQ6Ec
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources