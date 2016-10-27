Oct 27 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :

* Says it to apply for loan of up to 50 million yuan from Shantou branch of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., with a term of up to five years

* Says the loan will be used as part of acquisition fund for 80 percent stake acquisition in Chaozhou-based ceramic firm that with transaction price of 211.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LWQ6Ec

