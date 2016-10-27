Oct 27 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 23.5 percent to 60.6 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 260 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 161.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hHp8oH

