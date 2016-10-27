Oct 27 NSD Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to raise stake in its Tokyo-based consulting unit, NI CONSULTING CO.,LTD., to 100 percent from 95 percent

* Says the price for the stake acquisition is about 2 million yen

* Says the co plans to merge NI CONSULTING CO.,LTD. after the acquisition, effective on April 1, 2017

