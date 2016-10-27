Oct 27 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 165.4 million yuan to 206.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 137.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased foreign investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ymF8nz

