Oct 27 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 50.5 million yuan to 84.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 67.4 million yuan

* Comments that decreased gross margin and enlarged market share are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kC3Jus

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)