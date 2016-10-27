Oct 27 Zhongbai Holdings Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it set up two investment fund management firms in Wuhan with partners

* Says the total scale of the fund to reach 3 billion yuan and the co invested 138 million yuan in the fund

* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 13

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Yj90MU

