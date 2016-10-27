UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Zhonghe Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 80 million yuan to 150 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 146.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased income of lithium batteries business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gRppoB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources