Oct 27 Zhonghe Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 80 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 146.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income of lithium batteries business is the main reason for the forecast

