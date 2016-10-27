Oct 27 Lancy Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 148.9 million yuan to 171.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74.5 million yuan

* Comments that the financial result consolidation of newly merged companies and enhanced profitability of investment targets, as well as increased government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

