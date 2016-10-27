UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Lancy Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 148.9 million yuan to 171.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74.5 million yuan
* Comments that the financial result consolidation of newly merged companies and enhanced profitability of investment targets, as well as increased government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Slxu4V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources