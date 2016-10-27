Oct 27 Guangdong Tonze Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 59.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lYBJTK

