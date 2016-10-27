Oct 27 Hanwang Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 314.7 percent to 356.2 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 4.8 million yuan

* Comments that stable business performance, strengthened budget management, and improved use efficiency of related expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WHuKlw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)