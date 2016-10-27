Oct 27 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 231.7 million yuan to 266.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 115.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DLSpPY

