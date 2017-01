Oct 27 Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc :

* Says its top shareholder that a Tokyo-based real estate leasing firm to transfer 64,777,500 shares (33.8 percent voting rights) in the co to Nomura Holdings Inc

* Says Nomura Holdings to hold 33.8 percent voting rights in the co and the real estate leasing firm to hold no shares in the co after transaction

* Says the change will effective on Oct. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9mojSR

