Oct 27 Realcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 110 percent to 160 percent, or to be 495.5 million yuan to 613.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 235.9 million yuan

* Comments that the good business performance and increased acquisition are the main reasons for the forecast

