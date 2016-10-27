Oct 27 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 60.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased non-recurring gains and losses and incidental expenses, as well as increased profit margin are the main reasons for the forecast

