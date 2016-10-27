Oct 27 Shiseido Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned units Shiseido Japan Co Ltd and FT Shiseido Co Ltd will take over the overseas brand management functions (excluding the Za brand) owned by the Company's global cosmetics and personal care brands division through a company split

* Transaction effective date on Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OR6Jt5

