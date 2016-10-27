Oct 27 H2O Retailing Corp :

* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with Kansai Super Market Ltd, on Oct. 27

* Through the business alliance, the two companies will cooperate on super market business including product purchasing, new service introduction and store development

* Through the capital alliance, H2O Retailing will purchase 3,200,000 new shares of Kansai Super Market through private placement, at the price of 1,616 yen per share, or 5,171 million yen in all

* Effective date Nov. 14

* After the transaction, H2O Retailing will hold 10.0 percent stake in Kansai Super Market, up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kAfdQm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)