Oct 27 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 296.0 million yuan to 364.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 227.7 million yuan

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged company and increased income from set-top boxes, intelligent electromechanical equipment and new energy electric vehicles business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/amIeGR

