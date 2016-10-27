UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Yaxia Automobile Corporation :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 450.4 percent to 496.8 percent, or to be 68 million yuan to 75 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 15.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased automobile sales volume and increased income from automobile financial service business, insurance broking business, property utilization are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dWXIDz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources