Oct 27 Guangdong CHJ Industry Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 229.8 million yuan to 331.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 255.3 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OMqVlG

