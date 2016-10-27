Oct 27 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Co., Ltd. :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 61.3 million yuan to 79.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 61.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased orders of school uniforms and business wear are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pI8HGV

