Oct 27 Ciwen Media Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 35.5 percent to 55.6 percent, or to be 270 million yuan to 310 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 199.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from television shows, internet drama and game business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LK1hTo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)