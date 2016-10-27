UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to increase by 786.6 percent to 831.0 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
* The reason is the slump in feed stuffs price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WU5qrq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources