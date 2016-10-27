Oct 27 Triis Inc :

* Says it plans to buy back up to 300,000 shares(equal to 3.4 percent stake) for no more than 150 million yen

* Says the repurchase period from Oct. 28, 2016 to Oct. 27, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DQcaQ1

