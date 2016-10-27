Oct 27 Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 13.4 million yuan to 46.8 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 66.9 million yuan

* The reason is the depression in manufacturing economy

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/reUN1m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)