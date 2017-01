Oct 27 Beijing Jingxi Culture&Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to invest 10 million yuan in a new film project whose director will be Feng Xiaogang

* Says co's unit plans to invest 32.2 million yuan in a TV play project

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LvThW8 ; goo.gl/xHahU4

